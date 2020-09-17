No Bail For Woman Charged With Wollaston Murder

By SCOTT JACKSON

The 22-year-old Quincy woman charged with murder in the killing of a 24-year-old Quincy man was held without bail at her arraignment.

Prosecutors say the defendant and the victim did not know each other prior to the fatal stabbing the night of Sept. 11 inside a liquor store parking lot in Wollaston.

Alyssa Dellamano pleaded not guilty during her arraignment on a charge of murder Wednesday in Quincy District Court. Her attorney did not request bail during the court appearance. Dellamano’s bail on open larceny case was also revoked during her appearance.

Dellamano is due back in court Oct. 19 for a probable cause hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Hely said Dellamano was in the liquor store parking lot with a group of friends the night of Sept. 11 when Cameron Nohmy, age 24, and friends pulled into the lot; Nohmy was in the rear of the pickup truck.

Hely said surveillance footage shows Nohmy leaving the pickup and someone walking up to him and stabbing him several times. Nohmy then returned to the truck, Hely said, and his friends called police after he became unresponsive.

Nohmy, a Milton High School graduate and member of Laborers Local 22, was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he died.

Hely said the footage shows Dellamano entering an SUV with another person and driving away. Hely said Dellamano’s face is clearly visible in a surveillance image from the Wollaston MBTA station and two of the defendant’s friends identified her to investigators.

Dellamano’s attorney, Thomas Iovieno, had asked that his client be arraigned behind closed doors, but Judge Diane Moriarty denied the request.

Following the arraignment, Iovieno said there would be “plenty of time to figure out what happened and who did this,” and also sent his thoughts and prayers to the victim and his family.

A second woman, 24-year-old Samantha Perrier of Dedham, was arraigned on charges of misleading the investigation into Nohmy’s death Wednesday. She pleaded not guilty and was held on $10,000 bail.

Perrier is also due back in court on Oct. 19.

Hely said Perrier was not in the parking lot the night of the stabbing. Perrier, she said, drove Dellamano around the state during the three days after the stabbing but told investigators she had not seen the defendant. Perrier later called investigators and said she lied, Hely stated; Dellamano and Perrier were found together Wednesday morning when they were arrested.