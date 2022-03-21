No Weapon Found Following Lockdown At North Quincy High School

By SCOTT JACKSON

School administrators said no weapon was found at North Quincy High School after the building was placed under lockdown Friday following a report that a student had gun inside the school.

At 10:30 a.m. on Friday, a student reported to a North Quincy staff member that they had overheard students discussing a weapon, specifically a gun, in the school along with a possible threat to the school, Supt. Kevin Mulvey and Principal Keith Ford said in a statement late Friday.

That staff member promptly notified school administrators and the Quincy Police Department and the building was placed under lockdown “so that all students and staff would remain in place while the school was searched for evidence of a weapon.” Parents and guardians were notified of the lockdown via School Messenger shortly before 11 a.m.

Mulvey and Ford said the students who had the conversation were identified and their parents were notified so they could be interviewed by investigators. Mulvey and Ford said that the Quincy Police Department, The Quincy Police Department, after diligent search, “determined that there was no weapon present in North Quincy High School.”

After police made that determination, students were dismissed from the school one classroom a time beginning around 12:30 p.m. Parents and guardians were notified of the dismissal via School Messenger before it occurred.

Following the dismissal, Quincy police K-9 units swept the build once again to confirm there was no weapon present, Mulvey and Ford said. The Quincy Police Department, they wrote, “is continuing to investigate the incident and we will update you when the investigation is complete.”

“We are very thankful for the many things that went well today,” Mulvey and Ford added. “We are extremely proud of the way our students and staff handled a very stressful situation, how quickly our administrators and the Quincy Police Department responded, and the thoroughness of the investigation. Please contact either of us with your questions or concerns.”