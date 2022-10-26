Nomination Papers Available For Ward 4 Election On Nov. 15

By SCOTT JACKSON

Nomination papers for candidates interested in running for the Ward 4 seat on the City Council will be made available on Nov. 15, City Clerk Nicole Crispo said Wednesday.

The nomination papers cannot be made available until after city councillors set the timeline for the election, she said. Councillors will do so at their next meeting, which is set for Nov. 14.

To qualify for the ballot in the special election, would-be candidates need to obtain 50 signatures from residents registered to vote within the ward; that is the same signature requirement as a regular municipal election. Candidates must also reside within Ward 4, which includes parts of South and West Quincy.

Candidates will likely have between 35 and 45 days to obtain the requisite signatures, Crispo said previously. A preliminary election would be held in mid-January, if necessary, with the final election the following month.

The winner of the special election will serve out the remainder of Palmucci’s term, which expires at the end of 2023. The next regular municipal election – during which all nine seats on the City Council, plus the mayor and three School Committee seats, will appear on the ballot – is set for November 2023.

Palmucci resigned from the Ward 4 seat on Tuesday, days after his appointment as an associate justice of the District Court was unanimously confirmed by the Governor’s Council.

In an email, Palmucci said he was looking forward to serving on the bench.

“I’m thankful to the Governor and Lt. Governor for their nomination, and the Governor’s Council for their confirmation. I look forward to the incredible opportunity to help people that being a judge in the District Court will bring,” he wrote. “I’ve spent my professional career working in public service and the law. This position allows me to continue doing both.”

Palmucci had represented Ward 4 on the City Council since 2010. He ran unopposed in the most recent municipal election in 2021 and had been in the first year of a two-year term.

Two potential candidates for the Ward 4 seat, Joel Buenaventura of Common Street and Matthew Lyons of Willard Street, have established campaign committees in recent weeks, according to records filed with the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance