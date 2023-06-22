Nominations For ‘Neat Neighbors’ Contest Open

Nominations are now open for the annual “Neat Neighbors” contest, announces Mayor Thomas Koch.

The annual contest aims to recognize Quincy residents that maintain their yard or property in the spirit of a Cleaner, Greener Quincy. Each year 30 winners are chosen from throughout the City.

If you would like to nominate a friend, neighbor, or simply a house that does a great job with the upkeep of their property, call (617) 376-1251 or email pdoherty@quincyma.gov Nominations are open from now through Labor Day. Winners are chosen at random from those properties that meet the standards of the contest; this is not a competitive evaluation contest. Winners will be announced in September.

“Quincy is one of the cleanest and most beautiful cities in the Commonwealth due in large part to the efforts of our residents who keep their properties up,” said Mayor Koch. “It is a labor of love for many Quincy residents and I am quite impressed with the work that most people do to keep their properties looking clean and neat. A beautiful property can make a big impact on an entire neighborhood and I want to thank the great many people that help make Quincy such a beautiful place to live.”

Quincy has conducted a “Neat Neighbors” contest for many years now. Thirty winners will be awarded a $30 gift certificate from a local garden center in recognition of their efforts.

“It is our hope not just to recognize those residents that maintain their properties but also to encourage others that do not,” said Commissioner of Natural Resources Dave Murphy. “Beautification is contagious and one home can make it big difference in a neighborhood; both good and bad. We hope to build increasing interest in property maintenance to keep our city both cleaner and greener.”