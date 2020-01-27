Noreen Iacovino

Noreen (Butler) Iacovino died peacefully January 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Noreen grew up in Dorchester with her two sisters, Mary and Eileen, and her cousins Patsy, Eileen, and Ambrose. Her mother immigrated from Ireland and took care of the six children until her passing. The sisters and cousins stayed close and developed a passion for Ireland, visiting the “old country” many times.

When Noreen was a young woman, she met Domenic Iacovino. Noreen and Dom were a match made in heaven, marrying and moving to Houghs Neck, Quincy, to raise their family. They had a wonderful life, opening their doors to all of their children’s friends. Noreen could always be found cooking gourmet meals, inviting friends and neighbors over for dinner. Noreen was everyone’s friend. She loved the beach and spent many summer days at the beach with her children.

Noreen was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Her passion was her family. She hosted all of the holidays so that everyone could partake in the joy. Every holiday was an event at the Iacovinos’ house. They would cook for days preparing for the elaborate meals. Music was always playing in their home. Noreen and Dom spent their summers at Lake Winnipesaukee surrounded by many nieces and nephews. Noreen was devoted to her family and she was a faithful friend. She enjoyed her life with Domenic until he passed away. They were married 60 years.

Beloved mother of Frank and wife Rosemary of Pembroke, Stephen and late wife Christine of Marshfield, Teresa Boughner and husband Tim Boughner of Waltham, and Kenneth Gibson and wife Pauline Gibson of Marshfield. She leaves her loving grandchildren Kyle, Jeremy, Justin, Lauren, Jessica, Zachary, Emma, Donovan, Nathan, Amanda, Jenna, and Kirsten; and her great grandchildren, Desmond, Dominic, and Harper. “Nana Nora” will be dearly missed and remembered as the fun Nana who would take them to the park, long walks on the beach, read them special stories, and serve delicious meals.

Noreen is also survived by her loving brother-in-law Richard Iacovino and his wife Betty of Rockland, Aunt Mary Chianno of Braintree, she is the sister of the late Mary Butler Gibson, the late Eileen Butler Vanderveen, and the late Peggy Butler. Noreen is also survived by many nieces and nephews who will dearly miss “Auntie.”

Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy MA on Monday, January 27th from 4-7 PM. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home Tuesday, January 28th at 8:30 AM prior to the funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 237 Sea Street, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Noreen’s name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org/give or Perkins School for the Blind at support.perkins.org/give.