Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office Prepares To Handle Coronavirus

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) present across the United Sates, the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office has enhanced protocols and preventative maintenance measures to handle and contain cases of COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Sheriff’s Office has added additional questions to its already thorough intake screening process, where an individual is asked a number of medical and mental health questions before they are allowed to enter the facility. Furthermore, they have added additional precautions to make sure that the staff in transportation and intake have more safety measures. In an effort to better prepare, additional personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand sanitizer stations were also purchased.

“The health and safety of our staff, and those in our care and custody at the Norfolk County Correctional Center is our top priority,” said Sheriff Jerry McDermott. “In an effort to identify any issues at its earliest possible stage, I’ve collaborated with the trial courts and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office to make sure we’re all on the same page.”

Sheriff Jerry McDermott added, “While the risk associated with the Coronavirus or COVID-19 remains low in Massachusetts according to the Department of Public Health (DPH), we will continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus closely.”