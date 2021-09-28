Norfolk Republican Committee Sponsoring Nationally Known Speaker On CRT Oct. 7

The Norfolk County Republican Committee is sponsoring a public discussion led by William Jacobson on the impact of Critical Race Theory (CRT) on American education and culture. The presentation will be held Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 18, 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham.

Suggested donation is $20 which includes light refreshments.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.Facebook.com/NorfolkCountyRepublicans or at the door in cash.

CRT has burst into the public consciousness recently as several long-held tenets about historical race relations in America have been called into question, resulting in many local schools changing their history and social studies curriculum and many business and government offices changing their employment practices.

Jacobson is a clinical professor of law and director of the Securities Law Clinic at Cornell Law School. He is a 1984 graduate of Harvard Law School.

Professor Jacobson founded the Legal Insurrection website in 2008. He is now the president of the Legal Insurrection Foundation, an investigative research group that tracks developments in Critical Race Theory in education and the culture at large. He has written and spoken extensively about Critical Race Theory, campus free speech issues, and the history and tactics of the anti-Israel movement. A captivating, engaging public speaker, he is a leading voice on the far-reaching ramifications of CRT on our society.