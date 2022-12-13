Norma A. Largey, 88

Norma A. (Timmins) Largey, age 88, of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, December 12, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She lived in the Squantum section of Quincy for the past seventy years.

Born in Brighton to the late Frederick and Hilda (Gorrell) Timmins, Norma was raised and educated in Brighton’s Oak Square neighborhood, she was a graduate of Saint Columbkille High School.

Norma was employed as a medical secretary in the Quincy pediatric office of Dr. Charles Djerf for many years. She went on to work for various medical practices and had been retired for many years.

A woman of great faith, Norma was a longtime, active parishioner of the former Star of the Sea Church in Squantum where she participated in prayer groups and served as a lector and extraordinary minister of Holy Communion.

Norma’s greatest joy was her family. Overflowing with love, she cherished her roles as mother and grandmother, actively supporting the many activities and accomplishments of her children and grandchildren.

Norma was the wife of the late Thomas L. Largey, Sr.

Devoted mother of Carolyn A. Smith of Rangeley, Maine, Dianne M. Brown and her husband Les of Squantum, Robert J. Largey of Quincy, and the late Thomas L. Largey, Jr. and his surviving wife Kelly of Squantum.

Loving grandmother of John and Van Weisz, Thomas K., Robert M., and Aidan T. Largey.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Paul Timmins and Frederick Timmins, Jr.

Norma is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, December 16, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Parish in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 227 Sea Street, Quincy, on Saturday, December 17, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury.

For those who wish, donations in Norma’s memory may be made to Eternal Word Television Network, Inc. (EWTN), 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210 or www.ewtn.com.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.