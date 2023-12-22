Norma J. Mackie, 71, of Quincy formerly of Roxbury, died December 13, 2023. She was the loving daughter of the late Sarah Fiandaca.

Born in Boston and raised in Roxbury, Norma was an active and energetic adolescent who grew up to become a fun-loving adult, always and forever linked to her adoring cousins who were more like the sisters she never had. They will always remember her infectious laugh, love of sweets, her beaming smile, how she loved to dance, and how she preferred to walk to wherever she was going even though she always had her own car. She will be deeply missed.

Norma enjoyed her years working as a CNA at the former Pond Meadow Home in Weymouth until their closing. She later worked as an office manager with Hansen Landscaping and Tree Service in Abington for many years, a job she also thoroughly enjoyed until her recent retirement due to illness.

Devoted mother of Sheree Mackie of Salem, grandmother of Courtney Banks of Salem and great-grandmother of Sofia Karagiannis of Salem and Kostaki Karagiannis, of Dedham. Also survived by many cherished cousins, extended family and friends including her dear friend Marilyn Hynes. Norma loved all animals especially her cat, Kitty, who sadly preceded her in death recently.

Visiting Hours were held Monday December 18, 2023 from. Funeral Mass was Tuesday December 19 in Sacred Heart Church of Divine Mercy Parish, North Quincy. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Funeral arrangements were under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel, Quincy. For more information or to leave condolence messages for the family please visit HamelLydon.com.