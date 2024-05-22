Norma J. Staiti, 75

Norma J. (Cardillo) Staiti, 75, of Quincy, died May 21, 2024 following a period of declining health. She was the devoted wife of 45 years to the late Michael E. Staiti who preceded her in death in 2015.

Born in Roslindale, Norma was the only child born to the late Harry and Madeline (MacKay) Cardillo. She worked as an Insurance Agent for many years, retiring several years ago.

Norma loved to dance and also enjoyed working with ceramics. She was also an avid bowler, belonging to both couples and women’s leagues. She lovingly tended to the flower gardens she planted around her home, and enjoyed traveling with her husband to Aruba where they had a time-share for many years. Norma always took good care of her health through aerobic exercises, and she absolutely loved a good cup of coffee. Still, her favorite times were those spent in the company of her loving family.

Loving mother to Michael R. Staiti and his fiancé Jennifer Regan of Weymouth and Scott M. Staiti and his wife Kelley of Halifax. Cherished grandmother to Tyler, Carrington and Jackson Staiti. Dear sister-in-law to: Maria Staiti of Weymouth, Betty Healey of Weymouth, Joanie Staiti of Pittsfield, James Staiti of Georgia, Ernest Staiti of Brockton, and the late; Ethel Danna, Helen Munafo, Sarina Staiti and Kathy Staiti. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to Norma’s visiting hours Friday May 24 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St, Quincy. Catholic Prayer Service to be held at 10:00am Saturday May 25 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St, Braintree. Flowers are welcome, or donations in Norma’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Assn MA/NH Chapter, 320 Nevada St, Suite 201, Newton, MA 02460

Funeral arrangements are under the compassionate care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For more information and to leave condolence messages online please visit HamelLydon.com.