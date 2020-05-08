Norma J. Tuori, 87, of Quincy sadly passed away on May 6, 2020 after a brief illness.

Born in Rockland, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Sylvia (Carlson) Mehtala. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Tuori. Loving mother of Marlene Benson (James Thompson) of MD, Marilyn (Ron) Rogers and Stan Benson of Quincy, Sheila (Brian) Serino of NH and sister Ellen Huhtala of Winchendon. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 3 great granddaughters. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends.

In light of the events of Covid-19, a celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 201 Granite St., Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements handled by the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.