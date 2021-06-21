Norma L. Conley, 95

Norma Lucille (Carlson) Conley, 95, of Hingham, formerly of Scituate, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Born in Millbury on May 23, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Carl W. and Barbara L. (Moore) Carlson. A graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1944, Norma married her high school sweetheart, Thomas J. Conley.

Norma traveled extensively throughout her life, first with her husband and later with family and friends. From a young age, one of her favorite places to visit was Cape Cod. She enjoyed visiting casinos, playing bridge and bingo, and keeping active at the Hingham Senior Center. An avid sports fan, Norma loved going to and watching Boston College football games. Norma had a very engaging personality and will be greatly missed by all the lives she touched.

Norma was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Conley with whom she shared many loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Thomas J. Conley and his wife Diane of Quincy, Stephen Conley and his partner Miki Tanabe of Scituate, Barbara Chiuve and her husband Richard of Weymouth, Elizabeth Lus and her husband Michael of Hingham, and Brian Conley and his wife Valerie of Winchester. Norma was the proud grandmother of Jennifer, Michael, Christina, Jessica, Thomas, Alyssa, Juliana, Gregory, Rachel, Brian, Stephen, Nicole, Daniel, and Michael, and the loving great-grandmother of four. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Olga Conley, her sisters-in-law Jean Carini and Mary DeLuca, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her dear friend Larry Schell.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Norma’s funeral service on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 3:30 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald Street (off Central St.) Hingham, MA. Visiting hours will follow from 4 to 7 PM.

Norma will be interred privately in Saint Mary of the Nativity Cemetery, Scituate.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Norma may be sent to Hingham Veterans, 210 Central St. Hingham, MA c/o Keith Jermyn.