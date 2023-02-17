Norma Roche

After over 90 years of improbable health and eighteen months of illness, Norma (Robb) Roche of Quincy passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Her deep commitment to family and friends, unceasing work ethic, and tireless support of the tobacco industry (one pack at a time) were at times unusually displayed but never in doubt. It’s difficult to express how losing a family member changes your life on a day-to-day basis. The calls that you no longer have to make, the rides that you do not need to provide, the visits that you do not have to arrange, the memories that you are no longer making, and, most of all, the face-to-face conversations that she will no longer have with her kids and their spouses, grandkids, great grandkids, and friends.

Norma was the daughter of the late Victor and Roberta (Fletcher) Robb of Quincy, she was also the sister of the late Dorothy Robb, Irene Robb and Edward Robb. She is survived by her brothers James Robb, and John Robb.

Norma is also survived by her children Roberta (Roche) Haertlein and Glenn Roche, their spouses Brian Haertlein and Jennifer (Cattaneo) Roche, grandchildren Mackenzie (Haertlein) Fecher [wife of Caleb Fecher], Cora Roche, Madison Haertlein, Theodore Roche, and Michael Roche, and great grandchildren Paisley Fecher and Leighton Fecher, as well as a long list of nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Norma is also predeceased by her child Ramona Delight Roche.

Services for Norma were private.

In lieu of flowers, have a Pepsi, watch Judge Judy, and sit by the ocean. That is what she would have wanted.

