Norman A. Rogers, 84

Norman A. Rogers, of Hull, formerly of Quincy and Largo, FL, died peacefully on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was 84.

Born in Malden on January 3, 1936, he was the only son of the late Archer V. and Elizabeth F. (Small) Rogers.

Norman lived a life of service. After graduating from Quincy High School in 1953, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. Over the course of his career he served aboard many vessels including light ships, weather patrols and the Yakutat during the Vietnam conflict. His last commission was as CO of Point Allerton Coast Guard station in Hull (1970).

After retiring from active duty, Norm adopted Hull as his home town and he easily transitioned into civilian life captaining passenger boats for Massachusetts Bay Lines and Bay State Cruises. He served as co-captain of the Hull to Boston daily commuter boat. Never one to back away from a challenge, Norm piloted the ferry home to Hull during the Blizzard of ‘78.

Norm’s service to his community also included 15 years on the Hull School Committee, membership in the Hull Lion’s Club, and numerous volunteer activities for the Hull Public Schools and community-at-large.

Predeceased by his wife (Anne Bentley Rogers), Norm leaves his sister, Nancy Rogers of Quincy and his children: Michael (Christine) of NH, Mark (Terry) of ME, Scott (Amanda) of VA, and Lisa of Hull. Norm was the proud grandfather of six granddaughters: Ariel, Megan, Margaret, Emily, Caitlin and Jenna.

May you have fair winds and following seas.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 5 through 8 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM.

Norman’s funeral service will be celebrated privately. Following cremation, interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Norman’s name to the Anne Rogers Scholarship fund (which will be amended to the Anne & Norman Rogers Scholarship) at Hingham Institute for Savings 401 Nantasket Avenue, Hull MA.