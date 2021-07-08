Norman C. Ellis, 92

Norman C. “Bud” Ellis, 92, of Squantum, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Bud was born in his family home in Squantum to Myron and Mabel (Cragg) Ellis. After graduating high school, he became a salesman for the Westerbeke Corporation and travelled the world. He was in the Navy Reserves, and became a member of the Squantum Yacht Club, a deacon and trustee of the First Church of Squantum, a Sea Scouts leader, Scout master, and worked at the YMCA summer camp. After retiring, Bud never really stopped working.

He was a jack of all trades and a “do it yourself” kind of guy. If he could build it, he would, and often did. Bud was always there to lend a hand. In his spare time, he could often be found sailing, working on his boat or other small boats.

Bud is the beloved husband of Betty A. Ellis of N. Quincy, loving father of Peter Ellis, his daughter-in-law Lorry Dern Ellis of N. Quincy, and Nancy (Ellis) Hansen and her husband Einar of N. Quincy. Loving grandfather to Sarah and Kimberly Ellis. Great grandfather of Milo Ellis Escobar.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, July, 9, from 2-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, July 10 at 10 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, QUINCY.

Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Memorial donations may be made to Epilepsy Foundation New England, 650 Suffolk St. #405, Lowell, MA 01854.