North Quincy Electric Project Begins This Month

National Grid on Thursday announced plans for an expedited construction schedule for a portion of its North Quincy Cable Replacement Project, a $92 million investment to modernize and strengthen its electric transmission network in Quincy.

Over the past year, National Grid has worked closely with and received extensive input from municipal officials and other local stakeholders. The project will help improve safety and reliability and provide the area’s transmission grid with greater operational flexibility, the company said in a statement. It will also improve the system’s ability to support new customers, large and small, allowing National Grid to provide continued service for residents and businesses in the region.

The North Quincy Cable Project will replace the 115kV underground electric transmission cables located between National Grid’s North Quincy Substation and National Grid’s Field Street Substation. The existing cables are nearly 50 years old, and in recent years National Grid has made numerous repairs to ensure continued reliable delivery of electricity to customers. The old cables will be replaced with new modern cables installed within a concrete duct bank and manhole system.

National Grid will begin construction activities during the week of May 17, with work taking place on Newport Avenue around Stratton Way, West Squantum Street, and a privately-owned parking lot on Newport Avenue Extension. Work was initially slated to begin in 2022, but National Grid sought a 2021 start while traffic levels are reduced because of COVID-19. The company will utilize a horizontal directional drilling construction method to install a conduit of about 1,800 feet in length between these two work sites, which will reduce traffic impacts to the greatest extent feasible.

This phase of construction is expected to be complete by the end of July 2021. All other construction will begin in 2022, with the full project completion expected by the end of 2023.

“The North Quincy Cable Project will improve our ability to serve our customers and allow us to support continued economic growth in Quincy and surrounding communities,” said Tim Moore, vice president of electric project management and construction, National Grid New England. “We’re proud to be investing in improving and strengthening our existing systems which will allow us to continue to provide the electricity our customers depend on well into the future.”

Project benefits include: a safer, more reliable and resilient electric transmission system to support our customers in Quincy and surrounding communities; enhanced ability to meet growing electric energy needs; modern cables protected by concrete duct bank; more efficient means of maintenance and repair; and increased property tax revenues for Quincy.

National Grid has hosted two online open house events and is conducting a comprehensive community outreach and communications program to ensure neighbors in Quincy can participate, obtain answers and plan around construction impacts. Company representatives will regularly communicate with stakeholders.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting northquincycableproject.com, calling 1-800-358-3879 and emailing info@northquincycableproject.com. In-person community outreach began in March and will continue through all phases of construction to share the latest project information.