North Quincy Girls, Boys Bow To #1 Seeds In Div. 2 Hoop Tournaments

The tournament road ended Saturday for North Quincy High School’s basketball teams as the girls and boys both bowed to number one seeds in Div. 2.

The #8 North Quincy girls – bidding for a spot in the Final Four and riding a 24-game winning streak – fell to top seed Norwood (23-0) 57-39 before a packed house at Norwood High. The Raiders finish their unforgettable season at 24-1 and left their mark on program history becoming the only NQ girls team to go undefeated and win a record two dozen games. Bowing to Norwood denied North Quincy of advancing to the Div. 2 semifinals where they would have gone up against #5 seed Whitman-Hanson. NQ defeated W-H 60-55 in a game played Feb. 1 at NQHS.

The Raiders’ season included two tournament wins: over #9 Pentucket, 65-54 and #25 Masconomet, 80-57. In the Masconoment victory, sophomore Orlagh Gormley set a city record scoring 56 points breaking a record that had stood for 24 years. The previous mark was set by North Quincy’s Brian Ross in 1998. Gormley is also closing in on the 1,000-career mark after only two varsity seasons.

Norwood was led by senior forward Megan Olbrys who played strong two-way basketball – scoring, assisting, rebounding and blocking shots. Olbrys, considered by many as the top player in Massachusetts, will continue her basketball career at Villanova University next year.

The Raiders never stopped battling and tried to mount a second-half comeback but their bid fell short. NQ fans who traveled to Norwood expressed their appreciation for the team’s efforts as the game concluded cheering and applauding from the visitor’s stands.

The Div. 2 girls basketball semi-finals will be played at Quincy High School – a neutral site selected by the MIAA. The first semi-final features #2 Medfield (20-3) versus #3 Oliver Ames (20-3) Tuesday at 5 p.m. at QHS. Norwood (23-0) will take on Whitman-Hanson (21-2) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at QHS. The winners will play for the Div. 2 championship at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell at a time/day to be determined.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, the North Quincy’s boys’ basketball season was stopped by the high-scoring #1 seed Malden Catholic (20-2). The Lancers downed the Raiders 95-54 at Malden Catholic in the Round of 8 in Div. 2. NQ finished the season at 19-5. The Lancers advanced to the Final Four and will play Scituate in the semi-finals.

Malden Catholic was in control from start to finish and led NQ 15-7 after the first quarter. The Lancers took a 34-16 lead into halftime after hitting a long three-pointer as the buzzer sounded ending the second quarter.

In the 3rd quarter Malden Catholic took control of the game outscoring the Raiders 32-17 to take a 66-33 lead into the fourth quarter. North Quincy tried to climb back into the game early in the third at 44-23 but back-to-back alley-oop slam dunks followed by a three-pointer by Malden Catholic increased the Lancers lead to 51-23.

North Quincy never stopped hustling but in the end Malden Catholic’s prolific offense was too much to overcome. The Lancers scored 29 fourth quarter points to put the game out of reach.