North Quincy High School Under Lockdown

By SCOTT JACKSON

North Quincy High School was under lockdown Friday following a report that a student may have taken a gun to school.

Quincy Police Capt. John Dougan said police received a report that a student may have a weapon inside the school around 10:45 a.m. on Friday. Officers began searching the building with police dogs and continued to do so as of 12:45 p.m.

“No weapons have been found and no under is under arrest,” Dougan said.

The building remains under lockdown while the search is ongoing, Dougan said; authorities are “going room-by-room, releasing the kids.”