North Quincy HS Fully Remote Following Halloween Party

By SCOTT JACKSON

North Quincy High School students have moved to a fully remote learning model for the next two weeks after administrators learned that dozens of students attended a Halloween party over the weekend.

Athletics have also been canceled as a result.

Supt. Kevin Mulvey closed the school at 9 a.m. Monday after learning 70 students had attended the party over the weekend.

“Photos were posted on social media and COVID-19 precautions such as social distancing and mask wearing were not observed,” Mulvey said in a notice to parents.

“After consultation with the Quincy Health Department, I am moving North Quincy High School to remote learning for the next two weeks and cancelling athletics to protect the health and safety of the students and staff.”

Health Commissioner Ruth Jones is urging students who attended the party to quarantine to 14 days and get tested for COVID-19, Mulvey said. A PCR test should be used rather than an antigen test, which is quicker but less accurate.

The school had been operating under a hybrid learning model since Oct. 15, with students eligible for two days of in-person learning and three days of remote classes each week. Certain high-need students were eligible for in-person classes on a full-time basis.

Mulvey, in his letter, said the school system’s ability to stay open amid the pandemic is dependent on people taking the proper precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Quincy Public Schools’ ability to remain open under the hybrid learning model is dependent on all of us in the community adhering to guidelines and staying safe,” he wrote.

Laura Owens, the assistant to the superintendent, said Quincy High School and other schools were unaffected as of 11 a.m. Monday, but the investigation was still ongoing.

Quincy is a yellow, or moderate-risk, community for COVID-19 transmission, according to the state Department of Public Health. As of Oct. 29, the most recent date the department released community-level data, the two-week average of new cases per day in the city per 100,000 residents was seven. The DPH updates that data every Thursday.