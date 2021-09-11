North Quincy, Quincy Win Football Openers September 11, 2021 North Quincy senior captain Matt Ryan scores the first Raider touchdown of the 2021 season on a 63-yard run in North Quincy’s 48-6 victory over Somerville Friday night at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium. Quincy also won its opener Friday night defeating Archbishop Williams on the road in Braintree, 39-34. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Senior linebacker Brian Rodrigues (left) and teammates celebrate in the endzone after Rodrigues picked off a Somerville pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown in the Raiders’ 48-6 win over Somerville Friday night at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium. The Raiders will host Westwood Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at the stadium. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth North Quincy junior linebacker Grant Murphy sacks Somerville quarterback Aidan Slattery in NQ’s dominant 48-6 season-opening win over Somerville Friday night. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth North Quincy Raiders emerge from the tunnel at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium waving American flags in memory of the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the 9-11 terrorist attacks. A moment of silence was also observed before kick-off. Among those who perished that day 20 years ago on Sept. 11 was Quincy native Susan (McAleney) MacKay, a 1975 graduate of North Quincy High School. She was among the passengers aboard American Airlines Flight 11 that crashed into one of the World Trade Center towers. More coverage in the Sept. 16th issue of The Quincy Sun. Quincy Sun Photos/Robert Bosworth Share this!