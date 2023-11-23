North Quincy Raiders Defeat Quincy Presidents 43-20 In 91st City Football Championship November 23, 2023 North Quincy Raiders celebrate their 43-20 win over the Quincy Presidents in the 91st City Football Championship at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium Thanksgiving Day. With the win, North Quincy finished the season with a 5-6 record. Quincy finished at 3-8. The Quincy-North Quincy football series record now stands at Quincy 49 wins, North Quincy 37 wins and 5 ties. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth North Quincy junior running back Ben Hudach scored two touchdowns (9 yard run, 3 yard run) in the Raiders’ 43-20 win over Quincy. Here Quincy junior defensive back Jayden Francois tries to bring Hudach down. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth North Quincy senior wide receiver Ben Walinjom makes a sensational catch in the first quarter that helped set up the Raiders first touchdown. Defending for Quincy is junior defensive back Jayden Francois. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Quincy’s Jonas Alas (left, #32) and Leo Steinberg (right) celebrate in the end zone after Steinberg ran 67 yards for Quincy’s first score against North Quincy. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth North Quincy junior quarterback Mikey Galligan was a two-way offensive threat against the Presidents both passing and running the ball. Here he picks up some yards as teammate senior guard Brody Baker blocks. Galligan threw two touchdown passes to Nate Sampson (13 yards) and Jordan Mahoney (33 yards) .Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Quincy freshman running back Jonas Alas picks up some yards for the Presidents against the North Quincy Raiders in the 91st city football championship. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth North Quincy senior wide receiver Nate Sampson (right) celebrates his 13-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Mikey Galligan with teammate Ben Hudach. Sampson’s touchdown gave North Quincy a 15-0 lead with 30 seconds left in the first quarter. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth North Quincy sophomore quarterback Tim Toland scored the Raiders’ first touchdown on a 9-yard run in the first quarter. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth North Quincy junior quarterback Mikey Galligan receives congratulations and a pat on the helmet from head coach Ryan Craig after leading the Raiders to a 43-20 win over the Quincy Presidents in the 91st city football championship Thanksgiving Day at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium. More coverage in the Nov. 30th issue of The Quincy Sun. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Share this!