North Quincy Stabbing Under Investigation

Quincy police are investigating a stabbing in North Quincy on Thursday that left the victim with serious injuries.

The stabbing took place in the area of Glover Avenue and the victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, the department said.

Glover Avenue and Pierce Street are closed to traffic as detectives investigate.

The stabbing took place in the vicinity of Quincy Catholic Academy. Police said school officials have been notified of the matter and that there is no threat to the school’s students.