North Shuts Down Quincy 21-0 To Win 88th City Football Championship April 12, 2021 RAIDER NATION – football players, coaches and cheerleaders – celebrate North Quincy’s 21-0 win over Quincy in the 88th city football championship Sunday at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium. North’s impressive running game and stout defense led the way as the first football game between the two high schools took place 500 days since Thanksgiving Day 2019 – the last time the two teams had met on the football field until Sunday. The 2020 Thanksgiving Day football game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. North Quincy has now won four out of the last five football games against Quincy. The only Presidents’ win in that span came in 2019 – a 20-6 win over the Raiders. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth NORTH QUINCY CHAMPS – Quincy School Supt. Kevin Mulvey (left) presents the high school city football championship trophy to senior running back Liam Hines as the team begins its celebration following the Raiders’ 21-0 win over Quincy Sunday in the 88th annual city football championship at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium. Hines scored two touchdowns in the game. It was the first football game between the two squads since Thanksgiving 2019 – a span of 500 days and the only Sunday grid-iron match-up in the storied 88-year rivalry between the two high schools. The 2020 Thanksgiving Day football game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series record now stands at 47 wins for Quincy, 35 for North Quincy and five ties. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth NORTH QUINCY’S DEFENSE was superb in Sunday’s 21-0 win over Quincy. Here North Quincy senior linebacker Sean Jackson (right) stops Quincy junior running back Jarod Walker as a host of players from both teams follow the action. More coverage in the April 15th issue of The Quincy Sun. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Share this!