Norwood Atty. Colleen Brierley Candidate For Norfolk Register Of Probate

Attorney Colleen Brierley of Norwood announces her candidacy for Norfolk County Register of Probate and Family Court.

The seat is being vacated by three term Patrick McDermott of Quincy and there are currently five candidates in the race.

Brierley said, ”I am uniquely qualified to be the next Register of Probate because I am the only candidate with over 30 years of experience working for children and families before the Probate and the Juvenile Courts of Massachusetts.” A Democrat, Brierley is seeking the Democratic nomination for Norfolk Register of Probate in this fall’s state election.

Brierley said she learned early on in her career that the courts play a powerful role in people’s lives.

Brierley said, “As a probation aide, social worker, youth advocate and now as an attorney, I have zealously and compassionately helped people navigate the court system to find solutions.”

Brierley said, “I know that the Register of Probate can make a positive impact and that is why I’m in this race. Programs aimed at support and connections to treatment are one of my top priorities. Other programs that I will champion as Register of Probate are the Lawyer of the Day Program, the Attorneys Representing Children Program (ARC) and Domestic Violence Ended (DOVE). The next Register needs to be someone who understands how the courts work and that life circumstances can bring all of us to the court.”

“The Probate and Family Court touches all of our lives during times of change, crisis, uncertainty and joy. The court hears cases ranging from change of a name, divorce, probate of an estate, guardianship, conservatorship, and adoption.” Brierley said. “The Probate Court truly is the people’s court and the Register of Probate is an elected position within that courthouse.”

“During times of change, whether they be devastating or joyful, leadership within the court is necessary to reduce delay and anxiety. I believe that the Register of Probate works directly for the people within the 28 cities and towns that make up Norfolk County. My experience makes me the best candidate for this leadership role.”

For the past 22 years, Colleen Brierley has operated her private law practice in Norwood. Brierley is also co-founder and manager of the nonprofit, Journey to Parenthood. Journey to Parenthood assists people across the country with the high costs of adoption and fertility treatments.

Of great importance to Brierley is the impact of addiction and the opioid crisis on families.

“Through my work in the courts, I have seen how this insidious drug affects families. I have also felt the heartache within my own family.” Brierley’s oldest brother battled a heroin addiction before passing away in 2015.

Colleen and her husband Bob met at Norwood High School and all five of their children attended and continue to attend the Norwood Public Schools. Brierley and her husband, who first became parents in the 1990s, have adopted three children through the Massachusetts foster care system.