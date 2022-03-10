Menu

NQ Basketball Teams Roll On, Advance To Quarterfinals

North Quincy’s Orlagh Gormley and the rest of the Raiders advanced to the Div. 2 quarterfinals Wednesday with a 65-54 win over Pentucket. North Quincy – seeded 8th and undefeated at 25-0 – will play #1 seed and also undefeated Norwood High School (23-0) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Norwood High. Quincy Sun File Photo/Robert Bosworth

By ROBERT BOSWORTH

North Quincy’s basketball teams were victorious in Round of 16 action Wednesday night and are headed to the “Great 8.”

In the first game of a tournament doubleheader, the North Quincy girls’ basketball team’s undefeated season rolled on Wednesday as the #8 Raiders defeated #9 Pentucket Regional High School 65-54 in the Div. 2 tournament at NQHS.

With the win, the Raiders (24-0) advanced to the quarterfinals and will face number one seed Norwood at Norwood High School Saturday at 4 p.m. The Mustangs who are also undefeated (22-0) advanced to the round of 8 with a 52-40 win over Amherst-Pelham Tuesday.

In the second game of a tournament doubleheader Wednesday, the #8 seeded North Quincy boys’ basketball team defeated #9 seed Walpole 66-62 in a game that was tight from start to finish.

The Raiders (19-4) will face #1 seed Malden Catholic. Game details to be announced. MC (19-2) punched their ticket to the quarterfinals with a 89-45 win over #16 Agawam Wednesday.

The Raiders and the Timberwolves played a tight game with neither team able to pull away. The two teams were tied at 51-51 after three quarters.

A thunderous slam dunk by Daithi Quinn gave NQ  a 62-61 lead with 3:09 left in the fourth quarter. North held a 64-62 edge with 1:30 left in the game.

Walpole missed a three-pointer with 55.4 remaining. A close out of bounds call went to North Quincy and then Walpole missed a runner with 33.4 left.

Daithi Quinn was fouled with 18.3 seconds and hit a pair free throws to give NQ a 66-62 lead.

Walpole missed a three pointer and North’s Dylan Clifford rebounded and was fouled with five seconds left. Walpole missed their final shot as the buzzer sounded.

 

Daithi Quinn (left) and Zach Taylor (right) and the NQ Raiders defeated Walpole Wednesday 66-62 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Div. 2 tournament. The #8 seeded Raiders will square off against #1 seed Malden Catholic. Quincy Sun File Photo/Robert Bosworth
