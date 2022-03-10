NQ Boys’ Hoop Rallies For Win Over Walpole; At #1 Seed Malden Catholic Saturday 1 PM

By TOM JOYCE

It was a tight battle, but the home team emerged victorious.

The North Quincy High boys’ basketball team faced a tough Walpole High opponent at home in the Round of 16 of the MIAA Division 2 statewide boys’ basketball tournament on Wednesday. Although Walpole led in the fourth quarter, the Raiders made a comeback and got the win. The Raiders won this one 66-62 and improved to 19-4 on the season.

With the win, the Raiders advance to the Elite Eight. There, they will face top-seeded Malden Catholic Saturday at 1 p.m at MC.

It was a game with a lot of lead changes. For example, Walpole led at the end of the first quarter, 17-13.

Zach Taylor brought the Raiders within a basket, 15-13, with under a minute remaining on a finger roll layup. The Raiders had a chance to tie it following an offensive foul, but they turned the ball over. Walpole capitalized and netted a layup, ending the quarter with a four-point lead.

At halftime, however, the Raiders had a slight edge; they led 35-34.

Daithi Quinn (24 points) tied the game at 22 apiece with five minutes left in the first half on a jump shot. Walpole responded with a basket of its own, but Ethan Gao gave the Raiders their first lead of the game with 3:42 left in the second quarter on a three-pointer. It was the start of a 5-0 run for the Raiders.

On the run, Qunonuw Scott hit a free throw after drawing a foul. And Kobe Nguyen had a steal, got a fast break, and hit a layup to give the Raiders a 28-24 lead. While Walpole fought back to erase the lead, the Raiders got it back with under a minute left in the quarter. Taylor grabbed an offensive rebound and put up a layup. Then, Quinn hit a pair of free throws. With 6.8 seconds left, Walpole hit a pair of free throws, making it a 35-34 game going into halftime.

Both teams had offensive success in the third frame, but Walpole outscored the Raiders, so it was anyone’s game going into the fourth quarter. It was tied at 51 apiece.

The Raiders weren’t able to protect their lead late in the third quarter. They went ahead 49-46 on a layup from Quinn with 1:50 remaining. However, Walpole got a layup of its own 45 seconds later. And following a Raiders’ turnover, Walpole hit a free throw after getting fouled.

Then, the two teams traded layups; Quinn had the layup for the Raiders. Neither team was able to score on its final possession of the quarter.

It ended up being a comeback win for the Raiders as Walpole would take the lead in the fourth.

Walpole hit four straight free throws in a span of under 20 seconds to expand its lead to 61-56. The first pair came with about 5:40 remaining and the second pair with about 5:25 left. The second pair came after a Raiders turnover followed by a foul.

However, the Raiders would finish the game on a 10-1 run.

Taylor hit a free-throw and Scott made a three-pointer to make it a one-point game. And Quinn gave the Raiders a 62-61 lead with 3:30 remaining with a two-handed dunk.

The lead wasn’t permanent, however. Walpole hit a free throw with 2:44 remaining to tie the game at 62 apiece. Thanks to some tough defense from the Raiders, however, that was the last time Walpole scored in this one.

Twenty seconds after Walpole tied the game, the Raiders took the lead. Quinn got fouled and hit both of his free throws. Meanwhile, Walpole squandered its chances to tie the game back up. With 2:07 remaining, Walpole missed a pair of free throws. It had several missed shots late in the game as well – and the Raiders were able to get the rebounds. Additionally, Dylan Clifford recovered a blocked shot to give the Raiders another possession.

With 18.3 seconds left, the Raiders went up 66-62 on a pair of free throws from Quinn; this came after he grabbed a rebound after Walpole missed a three-pointer.

Walpole missed two more three-pointers before the game ended. The Raiders secured the win when Clifford grabbed a rebound after one of those missed threes with 5.2 seconds remaining.

The roster for the Raiders this season includes: junior guard Alex Pham, senior guard and captain Nikko Mortel, junior guard Joe Bates, freshman guard Kobe Nguyen, senior guard Danny Bellotti, senior guard Ethan Gao, junior guard Nate Davis, junior forward Jerald Mortel, junior guard Nate Caldwell, senior forward and captain Colm Geary, junior forward Dylan Clifford, sophomore forward/guard and captain Daithi Quinn, junior guard Zach Taylor, senior forward Luke Pierron, and senior guard/forward Qunonuw Scott. Their head coach is Kevin Barrett.