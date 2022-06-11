NQ Boys Volleyball Advances To Div. 2 Tournament Semi-Finals; Plays #4 Milford Monday At Framingham High School

The North Quincy boys volleyball team advanced to the Div. 2 tournament semifinals with a 3-0 win over Nipmuc Regional Friday night at NQHS.

With the win, the number one seeded Raiders will play #4 Milford. The match is set for Monday, June 13 at 6 p.m. at Framingham High School.

North Quincy has not lost a game in tournament play sweeping #32 Fitchburg, #16 Minnechaug Regional and #9 Nipmuc Regional.

Milford advanced to the semifinals with 3-0 wins over #29 Boston Latin Academy and #13 Lower Catholic and a 3-2 win over #5 Wayland.

After their round of 8 win over Nipmuc Friday, the Raiders were presented a trophy and banner as a Div. 2 Final Four champion.

In the other Div. 2 state semi-final matchup, #2 seed Greater New Bedford will play #3 seed Westfield Monday, June 13 at 6 p.m. at Worcester North.

North Quincy has not lost a volleyball match this season since its opener April 6 at home against Greater New Bedford. The Raiders record to date including tournament play is 17-1.