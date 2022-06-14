NQ Boys’ Volleyball Aims For First State Title In Program History

The top-seeded North Quincy High School boys volleyball team defeated #4 Milford (3-1) Monday night to advance to the championship match in the Div. 2 state tournament.

Leading the way for the Raiders were sophomore Cam Johnston with 15 kills, junior Dylan Clifford with 13 kills and junior Bobby Lin with 39 assists.

North Quincy will face off against #3 Westfield Wednesday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Worcester North High School. Westfield defeated #2 Greater New Bedford Monday in the other state semifinal match.

The NQ boys’ volleyball team is the first Raider team to make a state final appearance in 20 years – the last was the 2002 girls’ volleyball team.

With a win Wednesday, the NQ boys’ volleyball team would win the first state championship in program history.

GAME DETAILS:

MIAA D2 BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE FINAL GAME

#3 Westfield vs. #1 North Quincy

Wednesday, June 15th at 6:30 p.m. at North Worcester High School

Tickets Sold HERE

MIAA D2 Volleyball Bracket