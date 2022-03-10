NQ Girls’ Basketball Downs Pentucket; At #1 Seed Norwood Saturday 4:30 PM

By TOM JOYCE

The North Quincy High girls’ basketball team did the same thing they’ve done every time they’ve stepped onto the court so far this season in their game last Wednesday night.

Win.

The Raiders faced a tough opponent in the Round of 16 of the MIAA Division 2 statewide girls’ basketball playoff tournament. However, like other challengers that the Raiders have gone up against this season, they had no issue taking this one down.

The 9th seeded Raiders faced 8th-seeded Pentucket Regional High School in a game where they got an early lead that they never surrendered. The Raiders won the game 65-54 to improve to 24-0 on the season.

With the win, the Raiders advanced to the Round of 8 of the tournament. They will play #1 seed Norwood Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Norwood High School. The Mustangs (22-0) are also undefeated this season. (The game was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday but moved to 4:30 p.m. by the MIAA Thursday.)

“Pentucket is a perennial Division 2 powerhouse and we’re new to this,” Raiders head coach Matt Ramponi said of his team’s success. “For these kids to stick with it against a tough team, they weren’t quitting. They don’t surprise me anymore, but that was amazing.”

“Norwood has got the best player in the state (Villanova-bound Megan Olbrys),” he added. “They got the best team in the state. We’re undefeated. They’re undefeated and I can tell you one thing: we’re going to bring everything we have, no doubt about it.”

Against Pentucket, the Raiders took a 10-point lead after the first quarter. The team had some late momentum, finishing the quarter on a 9-0 run.

So while a quick 5-0 run for Pentucket made it a 12-11 game with a couple of minutes left in the first quarter, the Raiders were able to get some breathing room. After Pentucket scored a layup after grabbing an offensive rebound and hit a three-pointer, it was the Raiders turn to score.

Ava Bryan (14 points) made it a four-point game by sinking a three-pointer. After that, Orlagh Gormley (25 points) made a layup after Caroline O’Donnell regained possession for the Raiders on a steal. And Bryan, who netted seven points in the first quarter, struck again. She grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a layup. Plus, O’Donnell added two more points. Like Bryan, she grabbed an offensive rebound, took a shot, and made the basket.

The Raiders extended their lead in the second quarter. They led by 13 points at halftime, 34-21.

The two sides spent much of the second quarter trading points. However, Pentucket had a stretch where they missed four consecutive free throws. In that same stretch around halfway through the second quarter, the Raiders had a 5-0 run. Gormley made a basket, Bryan hit a free-throw, and Autumn O’Campos scored on a layup; Gormley had the assist on the O’Campos layup. This gave the Raiders a 28-13 lead. Pentucket snapped the scoring streak by hitting a layup of its own.

After that, the two team’s scoring efforts were evenly-matched for the rest of the first half.

During the second half, Pentucket fought hard to try to chip away at its deficit. In the third quarter, it enjoyed some success. The team outscored the Raiders by five points and trailed 46-38 headed into the fourth quarter.

Late in the fourth quarter, Pentucket came even closer to the lead. With about three minutes left, the team hit a three-pointer to pull within five points, 56-51. Then, Pentucket lucked out when there was a traveling call against the Raiders.

However, the Raiders protected their lead. Gormley got a steal on Pentucket’s ensuing possession to get the team back on offense. When Pentucket got the ball back, Bryan tipped a pass and Gormley recovered it; Gormley hit a layup to make it a seven-point game.

And with 1:30 remaining, the Raiders struck again. O’Campus hit a layup off a Gormley pass, forcing a Pentucket timeout. After the timeout, Pentucket had a traveling call. When the Raiders got the ball back, Pentucket fouled Gormley; she hit a free-throw, putting her team up by 10 points.

The Raiders continued to play tough defense; Bryan had a blocked shot on Pentucket’s next possession. When the Raiders got the ball back, Pentucket fouled Bryan. She hit two free throws with 44.2 seconds remaining, giving the Raiders a 12-point edge.

The points put the game out of reach for Pentucket.

The roster for the Raiders this season includes: junior guard Mollie Nelson, junior guard Marybeth Smith, sophomore guard and captain Orlagh Gormley, senior guard Sara Joma, junior forward and captain Bridget Capone, sophomore center Autumn O’Campos, sophomore guard and captain Ava Bryan, senior guard Stephanie Huang, sophomore forward Jillian Jaehnig, sophomore guard Molly Toland, junior guard Keira Murphy, sophomore guard Ava McGrath, junior center Mia Pecevich, sophomore guard Ruby Ahern, and sophomore forward Caroline O’Donnell. The team’s head coach is Matt Ramponi.