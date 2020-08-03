NQHS Mascot Gets Makeover

By SCOTT JACKSON

Yakoo, North Quincy High School’s mascot for the past 63 years, will trade in his old outfit for a new look inspired by the soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War.

Mayor Thomas Koch and Dr. Allan Yacubian, the original inspiration for the mascot, unveiled changes to the character Monday at City Hall. Koch said it would be up to the administration at North Quincy High School to determine how long the transition to the new image would take and whether the school keeps its team name, the Raiders, or switches to a something else, such as the Patriots.

The old Yakoo featured a caricature of Yacubian, who is of Armenian descent, in Native American attire, including a feathered headdress, and carrying a hammer in one hand and an NQ flag in the other. The new logo keeps the caricature of Yacubian but now portrays him wearing a black tricorne hat and a black tunic with red facing. The logo displayed Monday at City Hall shows the new mascot with a scroll in one hand, but Yacubian said that would be changed to a bell; the flag will stay in the other hand.

Koch, a 1981 North Quincy graduate, said the old Yakoo had been a source of pride for the school since its adoption in 1957, but he and Yacubian had been discussing changes to the mascot for the past several years, recognizing that times have changed.

“Anyone who went through North always looked at that symbol as one of great pride representing a strong spirit, a strong worth ethic, and one of excellence. I think over the years it has really been a symbol of pride for the school,” Koch said.

“But, recognizing over times things change and there are opinions on things and how people can be offended, I think it was fair that….we had some chats going back a couple years at least about how we should proceed with Mr. Yakoo.”

Yacubian, a longtime benefactor of the city’s schools, said he was happy with the new iteration of the mascot.

“Yakoo is now 63 years old and in the 63 years has done nothing to shame North Quincy High School or anything to do with the city of Quincy. But, like everything, things change and it is time to do something,” said Yacubian, a 1958 North Quincy graduate who turns 80 on Aug. 17.

“We’ve come up with something that I think is going to be very, very good and I’m very happy that it’s being done.”

Yacubian said the original artist who drew Yakoo, Pete Fredericksen, first suggested changing the mascot’s look six years ago, but Yacubian was worried about letting alumni down. Other iterations of the mascot had been considered in addition to the Revolutionary War soldier, including a pirate, Yacubian said; another proposal would have seen the mascot dressed as a firefighter.

There had been several attempts to change or replace Yakoo since the 1990s because of its use of Native American imagery. Competing petitions were launched on Change.org regarding North Quincy’s mascot this summer. The petition to replace Yakoo garnered more than 12,000 signatures as of Monday afternoon while more than 1,800 people had signed on to a petition to keep the mascot.

Koch on Monday said he had already reached out to Faries Gray, a leader of the Massachusett Tribe, about the revised logo.

“He really loves the new mascot – the new Yakoo – so we’re pleased about that,” Koch said.