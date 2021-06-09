NQHS Team To Compete On GBH’s High School Quiz Show June 12

North Quincy High School will advance to the semifinal round of GBH’s High School Quiz Show® this Saturday, June 12 at 6 p.m. on GBH 2. The team of four will face off in a battle of the brains against two-time defending State Champions Boston Latin School. The winner of the match will move on to compete for the Season 12 State Championship title on June 19.

Earlier in the season, North Quincy went head to head against Andover High School in the qualifying round and Wakefield Memorial High School in the quarterfinal round. North Quincy took the quarterfinal match with a final score of 900 to 630 points.

Now in its 12th season, High School Quiz Show is Boston public media producer GBH’s award-winning, fast-paced academic competition for Massachusetts high school students. Aside from Jeopardy!, High School Quiz Show is the most popular academic quiz show on American television. Season 12, which premiered this spring, was produced using a new, innovative hybrid model with students competing remotely and Billy Costa hosting from GBH studios in Boston. North Quincy High School has competed six times on High School Quiz Show and took the State Championship title in 2013. This year marks their first comeback to the program since Season 8. High School Quiz Show airs Saturdays at 6 p.m. and repeats Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on GBH 2. Episodes can also be streamed at highschoolquizshow.org and on YouTube.