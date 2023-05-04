Number Of Potential Candidates In City Election Growing

By SCOTT JACKSON

Eleven Quincy residents have taken out nomination papers to run office in this fall’s municipal election, including five potential candidates for School Committee.

As of late Thursday, the most recent resident to pull papers is Richard Iacobucci of Adams Street, a potential candidate for the open Ward 5 seat on the City Council.

Five residents had pulled papers on Tuesday, the first day they were available, to run for School Committee. They include the three incumbents whose seats will be contested this year: Paul Bregoli of Willow Avenue, Kathryn Hubley of Marion Street, and Frank Santoro of Lois Terrace.

Also pulling papers to run for School Committee were Courtney Perdios of Ruggles Street and Liberty Schaaf of Howe Street. Perdios had been appointed to an open seat on the committee in 2021 and finished fourth in that year’s municipal election. Schaaf also ran in 2021, finishing in fifth place.

School Committee members serve staggered four-year terms.

As of Thursday, four incumbent city councillors had taken out papers to seek reelection: Councillor at-large Noel DiBona of Chickatabot Road, Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy of Whitney Road, Ward 4 Councillor James Devine of Cross Street, and Ward 6 Councillor William Harris of Ashworth Road.

In addition to the incumbent councillors, Richard Ash of Mound Street took out papers to run for the Ward 2 seat on the council and Iacobucci did so to run for the Ward 5 seat.

City councillors serve two-year terms, meaning all nine seats will be on the ballot this year. Incumbent Ward 5 Councillor Charles Phelan Jr. has already announced he will not seek reelection.

This year’s election could also include a mayoral race. Neither incumbent Mayor Thomas Koch nor any potential challenger had pulled papers as of late Thursday.

The deadline to return nomination papers to the Board of Registrars is 5 p.m. on July 11 and certified nomination papers, including a statement of candidacy, must be submitted to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on July 25. The deadline for objections to or withdrawals of nomination papers is 5 p.m. on July 27.

The signatures of 50 registered voters are required to run for each office in a municipal election. Residents seeking one of the six ward councillor seats must obtain the signatures from within their ward.