Officials Seek Public’s Help in Bigelow Street Fire Investigation

A 2-ALARM FIRE tore through a rooming house on Bigelow Street last Sunday morning (July 31). The fire began in the rear of the structure and spread quickly to the roof. This photo shows the charred exterior of the rear of the building one day after the fire. Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze as arson and are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the suspicious fire that left more than a dozen people displaced. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth

Quincy Fire Chief Joseph Jackson, Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan, and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a suspicious fire that left more than a dozen people displaced on Bigelow Street this past weekend.

Text Description automatically generated “We’re asking anyone who has information on Sunday’s fire to share it with investigators,” Chief Keenan said. “Photos, video, or personal observations from the scene could be very helpful here. Tipsters may remain anonymous if they wish.”

“This fire was proof that working smoke alarms save lives,” said Chief Jackson. “An early-morning fire in a house full of people could have been a devastating tragedy. If not for the smoke alarms, these residents could have lost much more than their home. If you do one thing tonight, please check your smoke alarms and be sure they’re working properly.”

Text Description automatically generated “We’re deeply relieved that everyone made it out of the building safely,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “As we investigate the circumstances surrounding this fire, I want to remind everyone that the Arson Watch Reward Program takes confidential tips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you have information on any suspicious fire, you can share it anonymously.”

Anyone with information on Sunday’s fire, its origin, or individuals involved is asked to call the Arson Watch Reward Program Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. The Arson Watch Reward Program is operated by the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriters Association and offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that solves or detects arson crimes. All calls are confidential.  Tipsters may also contact Quincy Police detectives at 617-745-5774.

The July 31 fire at 100 Bigelow St. is being jointly investigated by the Quincy Police Department, Quincy Fire Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives.

 

