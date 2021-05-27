One Hospitalized After Newport Avenue Fight

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy police on Thursday continued to probe a Wednesday night fight on Newport Avenue that sent one person to the hospital after being pistol whipped.

Police were called to 291 Newport Ave., which is located across the street from the Wollaston MBTA station, around 9 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a fight and gunshot.

The department said on social media that a victim of assault suffered a laceration to the head after pistol whipped. The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center.

The gun discharged while was the victim was pistol whipped, police said.

“At this time, it does not appear anyone was struck by the bullet,” the department wrote on social media late Wednesday.

A portion of Newport Avenue was briefly closed following the incident Wednesday.