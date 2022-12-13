Online Fundraiser For Survivor Of Alleged Hate Crime

By SCOTT JACKSON

An online fundraiser is underway to benefit the survivor of an alleged hate crime that took place in Quincy Center earlier this month.

The fundraiser, through the website GoFundMe, hopes to raise $30,000 for George Ngo and his family. More than $3,700 had been raised as of Tuesday afternoon.

The fundraiser can be found online here.

Ngo and his sister Desiree Thien were the leaving the post office in Quincy Center the morning of Dec. 2 when a 77-year-Quincy man is alleged to have shouted racist comments at them. The driver is alleged to have struck Ngo with his vehicle and yelled at him to “go back to China.”

“While the individual who attacked the Ngo family has been arrested, the family will deal with the consequences for a long time,” the online fundraiser states.

“Desiree’s young children were sitting in the car and witnessing the traumatic event unfolding. The Ngo family will lose at least several months of income as George’s injuries from the attack will not allow him to perform any strenuous activity. With George being the family’s primary income earner, this attack has left the family financially vulnerable.”

Quincy police said they responded to the area of 40 Washington St. around 11 a.m. on Dec. 2 for a reported disorder involving a motor vehicle. When officers arrived, they saw an Asian man, Ngo, who was covered with dirt and limping.

Police said Ngo was walking with family members when he saw a driver – later identified as John Sullivan, age 77, of Quincy – speeding nearby. The victim and Sullivan exchanged words with one another, at which point Sullivan allegedly made derogatory comments about the victim’s race and told him to “go back to China.”

Sullivan then allegedly drove into Ngo with his vehicle, causing the victim to land on the hood of Sullivan’s car. Sullivan is alleged to have driven about 50 yards with Ngo on his hood before stopping suddenly.

After Ngo fell off the hood of the car, Sullivan is alleged to have yelled at him to “go back to China” again before driving forward and hitting the victim a second time with the vehicle. The force of the impact sent Ngo into a construction zone; he fell into an open ditch about 10 to 15 feet below.

Sullivan then fled to Braintree, police said, but a witness followed him and relayed his information to authorities. Braintree police stopped and arrested Sullivan, who was brought to Quincy police headquarters for booking.

Sullivan was arraigned on several charges – including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation – on Dec. 2 at Quincy District Court. He pleaded not guilty at that time and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

At that dangerousness hearing on Dec. 8, Judge Neil Hourihan found Sullivan to be a dangerous person but released the defendant to home confinement, a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

During home confinement, Sullivan will not be able to leave his residence except for medical or court appointments and will be subject to GPS monitoring. He also was ordered to provide $10,000 personal surety before being released; prosecutors had asked for $50,000 surety.

Sullivan on Dec. 8 also entered a plea of not guilty to the additional charge of assault and battery to intimidate based on the victim’s race/color/religion/national origin/sexual orientation/disability.

Sullivan is due back in court for a pretrial conference on Feb. 10.