Online Fundraiser To Help Garcia Family

The Garcia family, owners of Jimmy’s House of Pizza in Quincy Point, are looking for financial assistance from the community.

Sergio Garcia bought JHOP about two years ago, during the pandemic. Last August (2022), just as the family- owned business began to make a comeback, Sergio suffered a stroke. Mr. Garcia has been unable to work, and the business is closed temporarily.

The Garcias (Sergio, Michelle, and their three kids) are a well-known family of five, and they have always taken pride in helping others in need.

“Our hope and main objective is to reopen our small business, turn the ovens back on and start to rebuild one slice at a time,” said Salvatore Garcia, the oldest of the Garcia children, on their GoFundMe page.

You can donate and help the Gacia family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/sergio-garcia-fund.

As of Friday morning, $5,255 has been raised. The goal is $20,000.