Online Program On Heat Pumps Jan. 19

Quincy Climate Action Network, Massachusetts Green Energy Consumers Alliance and Quincy Asian Resources, Inc. will host a program focusing on heat pumps later this month.

The program will be held virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.

Have you heard about heat pumps? Heat pumps transfer heat from your living space to the outside or from the outside into the living space, depending on whether the goal is heating or cooling. The process of transferring existing heat is more efficient than generating heat.

Experts from Quincy Climate Action Network (QCAN), Massachusetts Green Energy Consumers Alliance, and Mass Save program implementer ICF will explain the different types of heat pumps, discuss real-world costs of installation and operation (including newly revised incentive programs for 2022), the practical pros and cons, and how green energy sourcing can ensure your home is heated and cooled with 100% renewable energy.

A Quincy resident who recently installed a heat pump will also be there to answer practical questions from a homeowner’s perspective.

Learn all about these super-efficient heating and cooling devices, and whether they make sense for your home.

To attend the free online Heat Pumps 101 event, use Zoom (meeting ID 872 8068 5757) or call in (646-558-8656) and use the same meeting ID to listen to the audio. You may also view the program live on the Thomas Crane Public Library YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/ThomasCranePublicLibrary).

To get a reminder with the Zoom link the day before, RSVP at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heat-pumps-101-tickets-234020560797

Email info@QuincyCAN.org if you would like to request a Mandarin or Cantonese translator for the event. Those who have any concerns about accessing or attending the virtual event online should email info@QuincyCAN.org.