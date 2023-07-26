Openings For Quincy Recreation Volleyball, Dance Clinics

Quincy Recreation announces that openings remain available for its Volleyball Clinic beginning on Monday, Aug. 7th and running through Friday, Aug. 11th.

The clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at North Quincy High School and is open to those entering Grades 5-9. There is a fee of $125 to attend.

This clinic will include a wide variety of individual skills from defense to offense. Beginning players will focus on passing and serving, while advanced players will concentrate on attack. Competition experiences of doubles, triples, and 6-on-6 will highlight the clinic. For more information and to register, visit www.QuincyRec.com.

Additionally, spots are still available for Quincy Recreation’s Dance Clinic beginning on Monday, Aug. 7th and running through Friday, Aug. 11th. The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Central Middle School and is open to those entering Grades 2-9. There is a fee of $85 to attend.

The clinic’s emphasis will be on routines and techniques. Participants will be taught musical comedy, jazz, fundamental ballet, tap and choreography.

For more information and to register, visit www.QuincyRec.com.