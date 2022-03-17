Orlagh Gormley’s Record-Setting Basket – Quincy Sun Photos/Robert Bosworth

Shown below is a sequence of photos by Quincy Sun photographer Bob Bosworth showing North Quincy’s Orlagh Gormley scoring a layup to set a new city record of 56 points in one basketball game. Orlagh’s 56 points broke the record of 54 scored by North Quincy’s Brian Ross in 1998.

Orlagh’s record came during the Red Raiders’ Div. 2 tournament win over Masconomet at NQHS March 5. Her record game was one for the ages as she played only a little more than 26 minutes (high school basketball games are 32 minutes – 8 minutes per quarter). She scored 22 points in the first half and had 39 at half time.

In the game against Masconomet, Gormley made 23 field goals from 40 attempts, was 3 for 8 in three-pointers and made 7 out of 10 free throws. She also had 10 rebounds, 9 steals, 8 deflections and 4 assists. Gormley is nearing the 1,000 point plateau for her high school career. She finished the season with 948 points – 52 points shy of the 1,000 mark. She has amassed the 948 points in 37 high school games.

Here is a look at Orlagh’s drive to the basket when she scored her record 56th point.