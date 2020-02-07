Ottilie M. Scales, 94, of Wollaston passed away on January 19, 2020 at Dwyer Home South Weymouth.

She was born in Rockland to Hall B. and Marguerite W. Carpenter. Her parents named their daughter, Ottilie, after a prominent character in Sigmund Romberg’s popular musical “Maytime.” She was predeceased by her fraternal twin, Rev. Alan M. Carpenter of Peterboro, NH, in 1994, and her brother Bryant L. Carpenter of Wilbraham in 2014. She is survived by nieces Joyce Carpenter- Henderson of Clinton and Gerry Rollinger of Lee and by nephews James Carpenter of Pembroke, NH, Robert Carpenter of Concord, NH, William Carpenter of Fennimore, WI, and Wesley Carpenter of Lisbon Falls, ME, alongside several great nieces and nephews.

Ottilie graduated from Rockland High in June 1943. She married her high school sweetheart, Allen F. Bailey on Jan. 22, 1944, when she was 18 years old. Mr. Bailey was a student at Northeastern University when he entered the service with the US Navy on Dec. 19, 1942. He later served as a crew member of the submarine USS Barbel as an electrician’s mate. His submarine was lost in the Pacific theater Feb. 4, 1945. Overnight, Mrs. Scales became a World War II widow and was embraced by the love and fellowship of Rockland Congregational Church.

Ottilie was an accomplished soprano singer with a coloratura range. She sang in the following church choirs and served as the soprano soloist: Rockland Congregational Church, UCC ( starting in 1943); Old South Congregational Church, UCC, Boston (10 years); Mission Hills-First Congregational, UCC, San Diego, (7 years); Wollaston Congregational Church, UCC Wollaston; Union Congregational Church Wollaston ( starting in 1966); Christ Evangelical Church, Middleborough; and Community United Methodist Church, Wollaston.

She performed in the following area choruses: Commonwealth Chorale First Baptist Church Boston; Cecelia Society Chorus; Concord Chorus; Eastern Nazarene College Choral Union; and John Hancock FCA Chorus.

Most notably, she was a member of the Boston Cecilia (Chorus for the BSO) for about 10 years in her youth (1940s), during the Serge Koussevitzky and Arthur Fiedler era, singing a repertoire with her beautiful, lyric soprano voice that included Brahms Requiem for audiences at Symphony Hall. She cherished her association with these iconic cultural institutions and nurtured enduring friendships.

Ottilie married Walter L. Scales on Feb. 16, 1953, in the Gordon Chapel of the Old South Church, Copley Square, Boston. The newlyweds moved to San Diego and later divorced in May 1966.

When Ottilie returned from California following her marriage break-up she was embraced by Wollaston Congregational Church congregation. She served as Sunday School superintendent, taught many Sunday School classes. In addition, she directed children and youth choirs featuring their young voices at special church services. For many years, she provided childcare for Rev. Jack and Martha Swanson daughters Stephanie and Cassandra and was loved by this clergy family. She accompanied both ministers on nursing home services and Bible studies.

She lived in Wollaston on the Quincy town line for many years and commuted in to work as an administrative assistant for John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance. She took advantage of John Hancock sponsored travel tours and traveled with her colleagues to Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy and Austria. Often at family gatherings, she would show photographic slides of the majestic European church cathedrals and cultural sites. She retired from John Hancock in 1987.

She was an avid reader particularly enjoying historical and romantic novels. On weekends, she watched non-stop college and professional football games. She cheered the N.E. Patriots onto many Super Bowl victories. She often said she was content within herself preferred timealone at home. She listened to WCRB classical music and enjoyed the PBS masterpiece theater.

A memorial service will be held at Union Congregational Church, 136 Rawson Road, Wollaston, MA on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jack Swanson and Joyce Carpenter-Henderson, niece, as organist.

Memorial donations may be made to the Music Ministry of First Church of Christ, Congregational, 678 Lynnfield St., Lynn, MA 01904 and Serenity Coffeehouse c/o Joyce Carpenter-Henderson, 96 Haskell Ave, Clinton, MA 01510.

