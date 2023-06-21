Over 100 Bands Featured At Saturday’s PorchFest Quincy Outdoor Music Festival

By SCOTT JACKSON

This year’s PorchFest Quincy event, featuring more than 100 bands performing on porches and in yards in three of the city’s neighborhoods, is set for Saturday, June 24.

The annual celebration will take place that day from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Wollaston Hill, Squantum and Merrymount neighborhoods, rain or shine. The schedule for PorchFest Quincy, including the complete list of performers and locations, will be posted online at porchfestquincy.org prior to the day of the event.

As of June 6, 104 bands and other musical acts had signed up to participate in this year’s PorchFest, and between 50 and 60 residents of those three neighborhoods had volunteered their porch or yard as a location, according to Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain, who cofounded the event in 2016.

Those attending this year’s PorchFest will have the ability to purchase food and beverages from local vendors, Cain said. Black’s Creek BBQ and Kay’s Cans will be setting up shop at Perkins Playground in Merrymount while Break Rock Brewing will be setting up shop on Bayside Road in Squantum.

The Board of License Commissioners approved a special-use permit and one-day beer and wine license for the event during its meeting on June 6.

For more information and a schedule, visit https://www.porchfestquincy.org/.