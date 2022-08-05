Overnight Bridge Repair Operations On Washington Street/Independence Avenue On-Ramp

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is conducting overnight bridge repair operations on the Quincy Adams on-ramp from the Washington Street/Independence Avenue intersection, which is located over the Burgin Parkway ramp at exit 42, to Interstate 93 northbound and southbound in Braintree. The bridge repair work will include joint repairs, and the installation of new waterproofing membrane and pavement.

The work will require temporary lane and ramp closures as follows:

Right lane closures will be in place on the Quincy Adams on-ramp from Washington Street/Independence Avenue intersection began Thursday night (Aug. 4) at 9 p.m. and will continue continue through Sunday, Aug. 7 until 7 p.m. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times during these day/night single lane closures. The I-93 northbound and southbound ramps toward Burgin Parkway/Quincy Center will be reduced to one lane nightly on Friday, Aug. 5, and on Sunday, Aug. 7, during overnight hours from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times during these nighttime single lane closures. The Quincy Adams on-ramp from the Washington Street/Independence Avenue intersection to I-93 northbound and southbound will be closed from 7 p.m. from Sunday, Aug. 7, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. A detour will be implemented to guide motorists back onto I-93 southbound and I-93 northbound.

Advance warning signs will be used onsite to notify drivers about the planned closures and provide updates.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

Any questions or public comments should be directed to Daniel Fielding, Government and Public Affairs Liaison, at daniel.fielding@state.ma.us.

For information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to:

Dial 511 before heading out onto the roadways and select a route to hear real-time conditions. Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, access to traffic cameras, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions. Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions. Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.