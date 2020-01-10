Overnight Lane Closures On I-93 In Quincy Evenings Of Jan. 17, Jan. 18

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announces there will be temporary overnight lane closures and short-term rolling roadblocks on I-93 north and southbound in Quincy starting in the evenings of Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18. Additionally, all travel lanes on Robertson Street will be closed, and detours will be put into place during these operations.

Lane closures will be implemented on I-93 each evening in Quincy between 9 p.m., and 6 a.m. the following day in order for crews to safely and effectively complete the Robertson Street Bridge Replacement Project.

The full scope of work for this project includes removing and replacing the existing bridge structure, installing a bicycle lane, improving sidewalks and wheelchair ramps, and resurfacing the roadway.

MassDOT encourages the public to be mindful of these impacts. Those traveling through the area should reduce speed and use caution. These operations are weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to:

Dial 511 before heading out onto the roadways and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, access to traffic cameras, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.