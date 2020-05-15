Overnight Lane Closures On I-93

Overnight work on the Squantum Street Bridge will require lane closures on I-93 southbound and northbound in Quincy on Friday night and into Saturday morning.

The work will be taking place beginning Friday at 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Travel will be permitted through the work zone, however, work will require one or more lane closures on I-93 in order to clean and paint the Squantum Street Bridge. Work continues after this weekend, taking place in overnight hours, Sunday through Thursdays, with occasional weekend work again as weather allows.

Traffic control devices including variable message signs will be utilized along with police details to assist with traffic management. Message boards have been placed in advance of next week’s scheduled work.

The schedule for this work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

MassDOT encourages drivers to reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

