Overnight Lane Closures On Some Weekdays On I-93 North And Southbound In Quincy

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announces that there will be temporary overnight lane closures on Interstate 93 north and southbound in Quincy on some weekdays beginning on Sunday, Jan. 5, and continuing through Thursday, Jan. 23.

The lane closures will occur overnight each night, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day, on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. Travel on I-93 northbound and southbound will be permitted during the overnight work hours.

The temporary lane closures are necessary to allow crews to safely and effectively perform concrete demolition operations as part of the Robertson Street Bridge Replacement Project.

Future traffic impacts are anticipated in late January and will include nightly lane closures and intermittent road blocks on I-93 north and southbound and closures of Robertson Street to facilitate bridge beam removal operations.

The existing bridge was constructed in 1958 and is currently safe for travel but is in poor condition. The full scope of work for this project includes removing and replacing the existing bridge structure, installing a bicycle lane, improving sidewalks and wheelchair ramps, and resurfacing the roadway.

MassDOT encourages the public to be mindful of these impacts. Those traveling through the area should reduce speed and use caution.

The scheduled construction operations are weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to:

Dial 511 before heading out onto the roadways and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, access to traffic cameras, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.