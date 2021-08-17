Overnight Lane, Ramp Closures For Light Installations On Route 3 And I-93 Northbound, Southbound At The Braintree Split

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announces temporary overnight lane and ramp closures and short-term rolling roadblocks on Route 3 and I-93 northbound and southbound at the Braintree Split on weeknights Sunday through Thursday night, starting Wednesday, Aug. 18 through Thursday, Sept. 9.

These lane closures will be implemented each evening between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. the following morning and are necessary to allow crews and contractors to perform high mast lighting installation operations safely and effectively as part of the Braintree Split Lighting Improvements Project.

The full scope of work for this project includes removing the existing highway lighting and replacing with fifteen high mast lights and associated infrastructure.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Visit www.mass511.com , a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions. Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.