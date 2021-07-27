Owen T. McGowan, 87

Owen T. McGowan of Quincy passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston on July 22, 2021. He was 87.

Born in Quincy, he was the son of the late William and Harriet (Riggs) McGowan.

Owen worked for the Andrew Dutton Company in Boston for 30 years. After retiring from Andrew Dutton, he was the owner of Artery Groceries at 1000 Southern Artery in Quincy with his beloved wife Audrey. He was a lifetime member of the Quincy Yacht Club and Harvey’s Saltwater Fishing Club.

Owen will be remembered as a kind man who was quick witted and could always be counted on for a joke or two.

He will be sadly missed by his family: his wife Audrey (Saccoach), his children Sharon Lavery and her husband James of Quincy, Paul and his wife Rosemary of CT, Stephen and his wife Patricia of Quincy, Brian of New Bedford and Mark of Quincy. His 7 grandchildren Kristen and Matthew Lavery, Lauren and Owen McGowan, Mitchell and Dylan McGowan and Brendan McGowan as well as 7 great-grandchildren: Joshua, Michael, Jacob, Ryan, Cameron, Caden and Amelia. Also survived by sister Barbara Christie of Quincy and sister-in-law Rita McGowan of Quincy. Owen was predeceased by his brother William McGowan and sister Helen Cosette.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family during visiting hours on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 4-8pm at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the funeral home at 10am on Friday, July 30, 2021 prior to burial at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.