Pablo A. Quiñones

Pablo Quiñones of Quincy passed away June 15.

Dedicated father of Genesis Quiñones of Taunton and cherished son of Mercedes Quinones of Quincy and the late Felipe. Sibling of Lorgia and Felipe both of Quincy, who also leaves behind a nephew, niece, aunts and cousins.

Pablo was a certified mechanic who also had his own detailing service business. He loved building and riding motorcycles; but his smile outweighed it all. He was soft spoken but had a charm you could not resist. Most of all his greatest quality was being a remarkable dad to Genesis.

Friends and family are invited to attend Mass in his honor, Monday June 29 at 10 AM at the Sacred Heart Church, No. Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to the Marfan Foundation, 22 Manhasset Ave, Port Washington, NY 11050 or to Children’s Hospital, Boston.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.