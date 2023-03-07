Pageant Field Renovations Underway

Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Dave Murphy announces that renovations to Pageant Field have started. Plans include a new picnic pavilion, a perimeter walking path, renovations to the rest room, renovated amenities, and a rebuilt softball diamond. Plantings will be added throughout the park as well.

The existing picnic pavilion is over 25 years old and will be replaced. The new pavilion location will be shifted to better capitalize on the views of Black’s Creek and Quincy Bay.

New bocce court and horseshoe courts will be added to replace the old courts.

A perimeter walking path will be added to provide an amenity that has proven quite popular in other parks throughout the city. The Department of Natural Resources has added similar paths at Kincaide Park and LaBrecque Field to encourage community health and wellness.

The City will be maintaining two softball diamonds at the location to support the high school and youth softball programs. A new diamond is being built in the northwest corner to provide better spacing between the two fields.

The rest room building is being updated with a new roof, new doors, and a handsome stone veneer.

An irrigation system is being considered to ensure that grass is kept on the playing fields through the summer and early Fall months.

The Ruth Gordon Amphitheater is not being impacted as part of these renovations. Discussions on repurposing the site have been put on the shelf.

“Pageant Field has long been our busiest park location,” said Murphy. “It houses community and family picnics, girls softball, middle school and high school cross country programs, youth football, special events, Happy Acres Day Camp, and other Recreation Division clinics and programs. It is also extremely popular with dog owners. The field is used pretty much 365 days per year and has an intensity of use in the spring and summer that is unrivaled. This upgrade will enhance what is already one of the nicest park locations around.”