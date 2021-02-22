Pak Hup Tom, 88

Pak Hup Tom 譚伯俠, 88, of Quincy, formerly of Chinatown, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of February 14, 2021 at South Cove Manor surrounded by the love and comfort of family and under the compassionate hospice care of First Choice Healthcare.

Born in Toishan, Guangdong, China, he was a son of the late Yi Bai Tan and Cai Ping Huang. He immigrated to the United States in 1968, making his home in Boston’s Chinatown community before moving to Quincy with his family in 1985. He entered into the restaurant business as a partner in his first restaurant, China Joy, in Mattapan before expanding to other locations around the greater Boston area. His dedication as a chef owner propelled him to success as a restauranteur.

He was a loving father and will also be remembered as a kind, humble and reserved man who worked hard for his family and always extended warmth and friendship toward others.

He was the husband of Grace Tom and is survived by his adult children Anna Tom, Lola Tom and Tony Tom, all of Quincy, a brother, Pak Sue Tom and sister, Helen Tom Chen, both of San Francisco. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Visiting Hours will be on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 9:30am-11:30am at the Tirrell Room, 254 Quarry Street, Quincy. Funeral procession and burial to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West Street, Braintree. Social distance protocols will be in effect which guests are reminded to observe in order to maintain public health and safety.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.